TrueUSD Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, Bittrex and WazirX. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $506.72 million and approximately $58.51 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00265871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00089021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.01513163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00164902 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 506,691,431 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, HBUS, CoinTiger, Kuna, Crex24, Zebpay, Binance, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, Koinex, Bittrex, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bitso and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

