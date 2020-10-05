Truist Securiti Comments on EOG Resources Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

EOG stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170,763 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,361,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $155,662,000 after buying an additional 2,394,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after buying an additional 2,394,120 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $204,948,000 after buying an additional 2,189,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,725,196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $97,889,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

