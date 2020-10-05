Truist Securiti Comments on Masco Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masco in a report released on Friday, October 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Masco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAS. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. Masco has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Masco by 470.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

