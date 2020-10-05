Truist Securiti Comments on Noodles & Co’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Noodles & Co in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

NDLS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.70 million, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Noodles & Co by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 699,571 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 289,975 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 274,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 386,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 173,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

