Truist Securiti Weighs in on Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report issued on Friday, October 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $87.52 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $88.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $3,091,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $10,289,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

