TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00002941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $29.13 million and $1.86 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00264530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00088435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.01509270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00163764 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,999,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,124,568 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

