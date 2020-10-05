TrustVerse (TRV) Reaches Market Cap of $10.92 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $10.92 million and $76,244.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $555.41 or 0.05160626 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032892 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,050,967 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

