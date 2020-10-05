TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Gap Up to $4.86

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $5.41. TSR shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%.

TSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

