TT Electronics’ (TTGPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

TTGPF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. TT Electronics has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.54.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

