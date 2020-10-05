Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. VTB Capital cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Erste Group raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

NYSE TKC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.99. 11,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,915. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 38.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 61.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.