Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Trading Up 11.7%

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)’s stock price was up 11.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.35. Approximately 342,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 161,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

TPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

The company has a market cap of $583.39 million, a PE ratio of 91.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.01 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $49,704,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,178,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,534,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

