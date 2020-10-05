TurtleCoin (TRTL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $91,952.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $953,496.20 and approximately $91,952.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 84,170,177,974 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

