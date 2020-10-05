Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.03

Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.03 and last traded at $79.78, with a volume of 4021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,328,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,681,600.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $139,381.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,247.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,171 shares of company stock valued at $20,746,703 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 16.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 14.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.