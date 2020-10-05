Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Zogenix worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zogenix by 2,196.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Zogenix during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Zogenix by 47.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Zogenix by 35.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Zogenix by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $17.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $974.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

