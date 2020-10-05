Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.06 Million Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.45% of National CineMedia worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth about $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 74,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.26.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

