Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 114.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.19% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 791.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $515.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.92. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLXN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

