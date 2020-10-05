Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $1,550,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,549,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,174,000 after buying an additional 361,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,717,110.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 55,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $2,989,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 471,379 shares of company stock valued at $26,047,644. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

