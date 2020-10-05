Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.12% of U.S. Physical Therapy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $86.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $406,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $135,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

