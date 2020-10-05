Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of TriMas worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 29.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,094,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,375,000 after purchasing an additional 470,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TriMas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,207,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,904,000 after purchasing an additional 383,232 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of TriMas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,507,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 382,134 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TriMas by 25.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,480,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after purchasing an additional 304,735 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at about $3,836,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TriMas Corp has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriMas Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

