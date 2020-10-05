Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 15,900 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.06. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $310,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 33,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $742,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,494,889 shares of company stock worth $132,348,508. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

