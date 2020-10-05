Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 281.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 120.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSN opened at $59.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

