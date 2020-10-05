Ubex Price Up 0.1% This Week (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Ubex has a total market cap of $935,780.84 and $210,087.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, YoBit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank, Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

