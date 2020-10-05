UBS Group Cuts Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$68.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.45.

Tc Pipelines stock traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$55.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of C$47.05 and a 52 week high of C$76.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$61.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 4.2069638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

