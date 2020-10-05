UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

J Sainsbury stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. 175,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,861. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

