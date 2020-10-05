UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. UEX Co. (UEX.TO) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 55,250 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.45 price objective on shares of UEX Co. (UEX.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of $63.04 million and a P/E ratio of -10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

UEX Co. (UEX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

