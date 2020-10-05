UGAS (UGAS) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. One UGAS token can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $520,669.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.98 or 0.05079851 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032888 BTC.

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

