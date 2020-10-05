Ulord Market Cap Tops $1.44 Million (UT)

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Ulord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, LBank and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Ulord has traded 332.7% higher against the dollar. Ulord has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $314,606.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ulord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00265871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00089021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.01513163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00164902 BTC.

About Ulord

Ulord’s total supply is 171,742,263 coins and its circulating supply is 74,244,618 coins. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ulord’s official website is ulord.one.

Buying and Selling Ulord

Ulord can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ulord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ulord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ulord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ulord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.