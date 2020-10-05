Unilever (LON:ULVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4,900.00

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,900 ($64.03) and last traded at GBX 4,840 ($63.24), with a volume of 1367079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,842 ($63.27).

ULVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($66.64) to GBX 5,290 ($69.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,480 ($71.61) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price objective (up from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,250 ($68.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,872.27 ($63.66).

Get Unilever alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $126.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,634.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a GBX 36.98 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.14. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.57%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly sold 46,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,539 ($59.31), for a total transaction of £2,087,940 ($2,728,263.43).

About Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.