Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Up 20%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc (OTCMKTS:UNIR)’s share price rose 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

Get Uniroyal Global Engineered Products alerts:

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNIR)

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.