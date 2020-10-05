United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.07

Shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 21930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.58.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $44.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.63 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. FMR LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 14.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,115 shares during the period. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $972,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

