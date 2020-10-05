University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Trading 0.5% Higher

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 2,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of University Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get University Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

About University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.