USD Coin (USDC) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009286 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Hotbit, Korbit and CoinEx. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $361.51 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.09 or 0.03286547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00047637 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,665,620,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,641,581,380 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro, Kucoin, Coinsuper, LATOKEN, Korbit, OKEx, Hotbit, CoinEx, FCoin, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

