USDJ Market Capitalization Hits $12.18 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One USDJ token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00009491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $12.18 million and $9.38 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00088871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.01515669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00165117 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 11,960,288 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network.

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

