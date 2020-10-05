USDQ Hits Market Capitalization of $4.86 Million (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. USDQ has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $12,130.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00008175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last week, USDQ has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009804 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00085110 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001076 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000300 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021266 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009447 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ's total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,298 tokens. USDQ's official website is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ's official message board is blog.platinum.fund.

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

