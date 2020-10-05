Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo Sells 687 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.79, for a total value of $183,971.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,325.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.45. The stock had a trading volume of 709,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,314. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $298.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 135.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

