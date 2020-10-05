Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $44.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ventas has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $74.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 111.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 825,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,212,000 after buying an additional 434,208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 20.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 115,766 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Ventas by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

