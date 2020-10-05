VeriME Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One VeriME token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. VeriME has a market cap of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.15 or 0.05132921 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032890 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

