VeriumReserve Price Reaches $0.13 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $369,007.70 and approximately $917.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00432367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00049138 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,749.34 or 0.99974538 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033725 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000619 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,913,465 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.