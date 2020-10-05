VeriumReserve (VRM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $347,213.25

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $347,213.25 and $873.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00433773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00048985 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,788.19 or 1.00026971 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00029588 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000614 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,913,603 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

