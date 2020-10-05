Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a report issued on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Shares of VZ opened at $59.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after buying an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,614,000 after buying an additional 3,886,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,083,000 after buying an additional 3,694,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.