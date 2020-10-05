VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on VF from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised VF from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

VF stock opened at $72.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92. VF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VF will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in VF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 119,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in VF by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in VF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in VF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

