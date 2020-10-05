Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Price Up 5%

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 4,549,034 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,459,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 15,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $181,635.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,585.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $88,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,851 shares of company stock valued at $278,855. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 411.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

