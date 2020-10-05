VideoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $10.11 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $208,968.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0692 or 0.00000645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001052 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001039 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin's total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin's official message board is medium.com/videocoin.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

