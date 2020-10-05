VIG Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. VIG has a market cap of $2.79 million and $2,329.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIG has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00049002 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,787.74 or 1.00018907 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00629796 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.48 or 0.01135566 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00105628 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,698,958 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai.

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

