Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Coverage Initiated at BofA Securities

Equities research analysts at BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $385,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $619,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,935 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,007.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $96,000.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

