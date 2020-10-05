Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $148.53

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.53 and last traded at $148.10, with a volume of 817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.83.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

In other news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 150,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.