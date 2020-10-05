Visa’s (V) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.87. 192,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.50 and a 200 day moving average of $188.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 103,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Visa by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 27,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

