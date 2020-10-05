VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) VP Amy Fliegelman Olli Sells 2,066 Shares

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $295,148.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amy Fliegelman Olli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40.

VMW traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,505. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth approximately $296,294,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in VMware by 170.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $346,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,981 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its stake in VMware by 69.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $286,067,000 after acquiring an additional 968,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in VMware by 84.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $170,230,000 after acquiring an additional 643,308 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,781,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cross Research raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

