VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.24

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 18643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.50.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. VOLVO AB/ADR had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VOLVO AB/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

