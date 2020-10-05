VoteCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $11,532.47 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. VoteCoin has a market cap of $11,532.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 50.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00585413 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00074632 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000620 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 107,767,875 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

